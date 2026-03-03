Young, Byun complete marriage registration

TIFFANY Young of Girls’ Generation and actor Byun Yo-han have legally registered their marriage, their agency Teamhope announced on February 27, 2026.

The statement said the couple completed the paperwork “based on deep trust and love for one another,” adding that they wanted to share the news first with fans who have supported them.

No formal wedding date, time or venue has been confirmed.

According to the agency, the pair is considering a small ceremony attended by family in the form of a church service to mark their union in the future.

Young and Byun met while co-starring in the Disney+ series "Uncle Samsik" and publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2025 before proceeding with their marriage registration.

The couple said they hope to carry with them the support and affection they’ve received from fans as they begin this new chapter. (AYP)