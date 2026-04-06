Young Cebuana leads Earth Hour talks calls for dialog

At just nine years old, Samantha Gail Lim of Cebu City stood small among crowds of students and professionals, but the conversations she entered were anything but.

While discussions on conservation are often reserved for institutions and conferences, Gail stepped into these spaces with confidence, speaking about biodiversity with a clarity that belied her age. She was, in many ways, a young voice steadily being heard.

Her journey began with the discovery of the Cebu Flowerpecker, a tiny bird found only in Cebu and now listed as critically endangered. For Gail, it became a call to action — not only to speak to friends, but to strangers and communities, urging them to care about a species on the brink.

Since then, she has been on a determined path, raising awareness wherever she could and turning everyday conversations into opportunities to protect what remains.

During the global observance of Earth Hour at Izakaya Terrace SM JMall on March 28, 2026, in a nature conservation talk co-organized by Project Tapuk, Gail stepped forward to speak on biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

With a digital pen in hand and a screen towering behind her, she began not with Cebu, but with distant, frozen worlds — emperor penguins and polar bears, creatures far removed from her island home, yet bound by the same fragile thread.

“Our seemingly small actions can affect outcomes, whether good or bad,” she said.

Then came a slide that, in any nature documentary, might have carried the voice of Sir David Attenborough — but this time, it was Gail’s.

“Two-thirds of the world’s polar bears can be extinct by 2050,” she said.

Gail spoke of the Arctic, of ice slowly disappearing, of landscapes changing faster than they could recover. She explained how up to 95 percent of its ice formations had already been lost to rising temperatures.

The young conservationist — who once asked her parents, Sheldon and Gennilyn, how to save the Cebu Flowerpecker — had grown determined to speak up for all endangered species, whether near her home or far across the globe.

Small changes, big meaning

She then gently brought the conversation back to the everyday.

She spoke about energy — how something as simple as choosing the right appliance could make a difference.

“Even this TV has an energy label!” she said, pointing mid-presentation, drawing quiet smiles from the audience.

She talked about light, too — about switching to LED bulbs because, as she shared, “LEDs use up to 86 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs.”

Even homes, she said, could change. She showed how sheer curtains could let sunlight in while maintaining privacy and how mirrors placed across windows could reflect light and make spaces feel brighter and bigger.

Piece by piece, the message she brought that day was clear: change does not always begin with something big.

Sometimes, it starts with what is already within reach.

She spoke about using smartphones wisely, exploring renewable energy and joining movements like Earth Hour as a shared gesture.

“Our contribution is really a race against time… You have to say, ‘I’ll do it today,’” she said.

Protecting what remains

At the heart of her advocacy was the very species that inspired her.

She encouraged her audience to support forest wardens protecting the fragile habitat of the Cebu Flowerpecker in the Nug-as Forest of Alcoy, one of its few remaining homes.

She ended her presentation with a slide listing the “7 Rs” of climate action: rethink, refuse, reduce, repair, reuse, regift and recycle.

In the end, her message moved beyond science, beyond data, beyond even conservation.

“It’s God’s call for us to be compassionate and help others, and let’s obey God’s call,” she said.

The afternoon program also wrapped up with a glow-in-the-dark painting session led by artist and environmental scientist Queen Wei of the Center for Conservation Innovations PH Inc.