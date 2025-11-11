Esports Advocacy: Young Cebuanos pushes for professional gaming in Cebu

WITH the evolution of the sports industry, 27-year-old Chaz Cokaliong is championing a new business venture aimed at elevating and legitimizing Electronic Sports (Esports) in Cebu.

Together with his girlfriend, Victoria Ong, Chaz has become a prominent advocate for the burgeoning professional gaming scene, specifically addressing the need for better infrastructure and career pathways for local talent.

Esports currently struggles for recognition, particularly within educational institutions, due to common concerns surrounding toxicity, addiction, and the perceived lack of sustainable career prospects.

However, Chaz and Victoria are working to shift this narrative by creating a dedicated space that not only facilitates competitive play but also cultivates a professional environment. This focus is on demonstrating that competitive gaming is a viable and high-earning profession.

Chaz and Victoria emphasizes the financial opportunities available in the global esports industry, using international examples to showcase its legitimacy.

This push for modernization is driven by a desire to bring Cebuano talent onto the international stage, mirroring the success seen in regional neighbors.

To put this vision into action, the pair has expanded Drippy Lab, their internet shop designed to offer an elevated gaming experience. The new and improved venue is strategically located in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Drippy Lab is intended to serve as more than just a place to play; it aims to be a community hub and a potential training ground where local gamers can hone their skills and be scouted, paving the way for their future in professional esports. (HBL)