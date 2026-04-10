Young celebrity graduates with honors

THESE young celebrities proved that despite their busy showbiz careers, they did not neglect their education — and even excelled. Congratulations to all graduates this year.
Sofia Pablo, 19
Pablo ranked Top 14 out of 357 students and Top 4 in the ABM strand when she graduated from senior high school at UST Angelicum College. The Kapuso actress also received the Blessed Jordan of Saxony General Excellence Award.
Jillian Ward, 21
Ward graduated from senior high school with highest honors and ranked No. 1 in her class at Homeschool of Asia Pacific. She received multiple awards, including Excellence in Computer, Music, Arts, Foreign Language and Critical Thinking.
Carmelle Collado, 18
The “Tawag ng Tanghalan: The School Showdown” grand champion graduated with honors from King Thomas Learning Academy in Camarines Sur. She also received a Service Award.
Eliza Borromeo, 18
Despite criticism during her stint on “Pinoy Big Brother,” Borromeo earned praise for her academic achievements. She graduated with high honors from Holy Rosary Academy in Las Piñas City.
Marco Masa, 18
Masa completed junior high school with honors at Pleasant Mount School, where he was also an Athletic Awardee as a chess champion and received the Amazing Attitude Award. He is currently in Grade 12 at Our Lady of Fatima University in Antipolo City.
Lime Aranya, 20
The Sparkle young artist graduated with honors from Mizpah Community Christian Academe in Bacoor City, Cavite. She is currently a dean’s lister at Saint Francis of Assisi College with a general average of 1.72.
Brent Manalo, 28
Aside from being a “Pinoy Big Brother” Big Winner, Manalo was also a class valedictorian in high school and graduated cum laude with a degree in Advertising Management from De La Salle University.
Ralph De Leon, 25
De Leon was a consistent honor student from elementary through high school and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management Engineering from Ateneo de Manila University. He also served as team captain of Ateneo’s judo team. / TRC