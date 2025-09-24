Young councilors push for Fuente Circle rehab

OFFICIALS of the Cebu City Government have raised concerns over the deteriorating state of Fuente Osmeña Circle, citing broken benches, a non-functional fountain, poor lighting, and the absence of sanitary public toilets that not only diminish the landmark’s charm but also pose safety risks.

In a joint resolution, Councilors Nyza Archival, Harold Kendrick Go, and Rhea Mae Jakosalem urged Mayor Nestor Archival to prioritize the immediate rehabilitation and upgrading of the historic circle, described as the “heart of Cebu” and a vital civic, cultural, and tourism hub.

“The rehabilitation of Fuente Osmeña Circle aligns with the City Government’s commitment to urban planning, tourism development, and heritage conservation, as well as improving livability for its citizens,” read part of the resolution.

The councilors then requested the mayor to coordinate with the Department of Engineering and Public Works, City Planning and Development Office, Cebu City Tourism Office, City Cultural and Historical Affairs Office, and the City Parks and Playground Commission to prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation program.

They also called on the Parks and Playground Commission to craft a long-term maintenance and preservation plan for the historic landmark.

Funding for the rehabilitation, the resolution said, may be charged to available funds of the City Government, subject to accounting and auditing rules.

The councilors added that aside from repairing existing facilities, the circle needs modern amenities such as a sustainable water system for the iconic fountain, safe playground facilities, green landscaping, well-lit walkways, food kiosks featuring Cebuano delicacies, and wellness spaces for all sectors.

Built in 1912 around a fountain that symbolized Cebu City’s first modern waterworks system, Fuente Osmeña Circle has long been a central gathering place for civic events, tourism activities, and cultural celebrations.

The councilors said rehabilitating the area would not only restore its historic and cultural value but also ensure it remains a safe, vibrant, and livable public space for residents and visitors. / CAV