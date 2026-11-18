Young creatives turn to print for personal and environmental stories

The fifth edition of CABF ran from November 13 to 15, bringing together more than 120 exhibitors under the theme ‘‘Init/Igang.’’ Artists, writers, publishers, designers, and creative communities filled the center’s three floors, all celebrating independent publishing. Print is alive, and it was a joy to see so many young people reaching for something tactile instead of just scrolling.

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TheRamenBucket’s work came straight from lived experience. His posters and zines turned everyday encounters into something tender, like ‘‘Bucket Grocery Store,’’ a love letter to how even the most mundane places can feel like safety.

He also pulled from photos his parents took, especially those of flowers like bougainvillea. Printing them gave those family memories a second life, moving them out of private albums and into the world.

For him, making art starts with paying attention and finding meaning in the things most people walk right past.

The fair also proved that indie art doesn’t have to stay on the page. One first-time exhibitor, who goes by the artist name byfawne, turned her illustrations into wearable art on silk scarves through sublimation printing. Around her were zines, tote bags, notebooks and stickers, proof that art can live in the things we use and carry every day.

That openness has been CABF’s heartbeat since it began in 2022. It has grown into a space where emerging and established creators can show their work outside conventional publishing, find their audience and trade ideas.

This year’s theme, ‘‘Init/Igang,’’ took its cue from the intensifying El Niño and asked how individuals and communities respond to environmental challenges. Exhibitors were encouraged to engage with social and environmental concerns, using art to document, question and make sense of the world.

Beyond the exhibition booths, the three-day program offered opportunities for learning, collaboration and creative exchange. Activities included RDSM Craft Studio’s ‘‘Print Beyond the Page’’ workshop, the Poster Show, a Book Arts Talk and panel discussion featuring Subhelic, Artbooks.ph and Everything’s Fine, as well as DJ sets by GIRLHAUZ.

On the final day, visitors joined a guided downtown tour led by Prof. Jay Jore and attended book launch discussions with PAWN PRESS and author Jona Bering, followed by a poetry reading by Small Room Poets. The fair concluded with the Secret Show, featuring live performances by JuunJuun of Japan’s Yeye Band, Sugarkiss and Mandaue Nights.