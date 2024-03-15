Young girl claims man she met online sexually assaulted her

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl who claimed to have been sexually abused by a man she met online reported the incident to the Carbon Police Station.

The girl said that she was made to drink a soft drink while dating the man beneath the South Road Properties (SRP) viaduct, which faces the Carbon market, and that she then passed out.

When she woke up in the evening, she discovered that her private area hurt and that she was already nude.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office, they will submit the victim for a medical checkup at the Pink Room of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center to find out if she was indeed raped. (AYB, TPT)