Young hoopers compete in PYBC Growee Cup

GRASSROOTS hoops get in full swing as the Philippine Youth Basketball Championship (PYBC) opens its inaugural Growee Cup on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, at the Unilab High Court in Mandaluyong City.

Set to feature the Under-11, U12, U13, U14, U15, and U16 divisions, the inaugural Growee Cup will parade returning squads from PYBC Season 2 alongside new school and club-based teams.

The U11 division will feature Ateneo-Pilipinas, San Beda Alabang-A, San Beda Alabang-B, Basketbros, Converge-Coach T, and JSKILLS.

In the U12 division, Season 2 champion Converge-Coach T will be joined by Grupong Bedista-San Beda, San Beda Alabang, Vixen, Sol Bros, LAM x Casa Siete, Eagles Basketball Team, and JSKILLS.

The U13 field, meanwhile, includes San Beda Alabang, Converge-Coach T, A.V. Silo x LBDL, Xavier School, Travis x Dball, Stallions, El Cubo Basketball Academy, and GTU Arrows.

The U14 division will feature San Beda Alabang, Go Hard, Vixen, Atoy’s Porkchop, Converge-Coach T, Flair, Stallions, and Lukkas Basketball.

U15 will be headlined by Grupong Bedista-San Beda, San Sebastian, San Beda Alabang, Trotter x LAM, Go Hard, Atoy’s Porkchop, Converge-Coach T, and El Cubo Basketball Academy.

Lastly, the U16 division comprises San Beda Alabang, Converge-Coach T, Trotter x LAM, Erasmus, and Grupong Bedista-San Beda. / RSC from PR