Young journos reflect on press freedom as duty to truth, public

FOR young journalists, press freedom is both a right and a responsibility, with Cebu-based reporters saying accurate, verified and accountable reporting remains central to informing the public and giving space to voices that might otherwise go unheard.

The 34th Cebu Press Freedom Week opened Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, with an opening fellowship attended by representatives from Cebu media outlets and organizations. The weeklong celebration will continue with talks and forums before closing Saturday, Sept. 26.

The opening fellowship also featured a duet singing contest. Mary Evaccor “DJ Aiko” Laspuña and Rayden “DJ Elmo” Zafra of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas placed first, followed by Joshua Glenn Solano and Rica Luciano of SunStar Cebu. Joanne Espinosa and Ardeshir Morales of MyTV Cebu placed third, while Beverlygin Lebores and Rannie Bodomo of GMA TV and GMA Radio dySS finished fourth.

Truth and accountability

SunStar Cebu reporter Claudine Flores said press freedom carries the responsibility of upholding truth and holding those in power accountable.

“Freedom of the press comes with commitment to truth and constant demand for accountability… When we are informed by the fourth estate, they leave us room to be critical but balanced at the same time,” Flores said.

She also stressed the need to support in-depth and investigative journalism, which requires time, research and resources.

Cebu Daily News multimedia reporter Lyle Andales said a free press should give marginalized communities a platform while serving as a check on those in power.

“A free press means being able to tell stories that amplify the voices of the marginalized and hold those in power accountable. It means not allowing ourselves to be silenced, controlled, or manipulated, while still making sure that what we put out is accurate and responsible,” Andales said.

Andales urged young journalists to combat misinformation by verifying information, cross-checking sources and reviewing their stories before publication. He said editors also help ensure stories are complete, factual and supported by credible sources.

“As journalists, we have to be keen not to become susceptible to false information, especially in this digital era where information spreads so quickly,” Andales said.

“The core of journalism is our responsibility to keep the public informed. We have to be mindful of the risks, but we also have to remember why we do the work in the first place,” he added.

Access to reliable sources

The Freeman reporter Jonnavie Villa said press freedom for younger journalists means access to reliable information and data, especially when reporting community issues in Cebu.

Villa said young reporters often face challenges in gaining confidence and experience when dealing with government officials and sources. She also acknowledged pressure when covering sensitive stories.

“Press freedom comes with a big responsibility to being fair, fearless and accountable,” Villa said. “In Cebu, free press in community stories are important because sometimes the issues that seem small can actually have a big impact on people’s everyday lives.”

A reminder of martial law

The observance is held during the week that includes Sept. 21, the date President Ferdinand E. Marcos signed Proclamation 1081 in 1972 placing the Philippines under martial law. The proclamation is dated Sept. 21, while the declaration was publicly announced on Sept. 23.

According to Cebu Journalism & Journalists (CJJ), Cebu media began organizing press freedom activities in 1984, with the first celebration held during the third week of September.

CJJ said the effort grew from Cebu media’s push to protect freedom of expression and strengthen unity among

journalists. It cited the 1990 attack on radio commentator Bobby Nalzaro and the 1991 confrontation at the Sun.Star Cebu newsroom involving an official of the Narcotics Command 7 and columnist Wilfredo Veloso.

The threats helped prompt the Council of Cebu Media Leaders to organize the first Cebu Press Freedom Week (CPFW) in 1994. The celebration was canceled in 1996 and revived the following year under Cebu’s Working Media.

In 1998, Cebu’s Working Media agreed to hold CPFW during the week that includes Sept. 21 to commemorate the declaration of martial law and its restrictions on press freedom.

The Cebu City Council and Provincial Board later passed resolutions declaring the September week that includes the 21st as Cebu Press Freedom Week every year. Republic Act 11122, approved in 2018, also declared Sept. 21 as Cebu Press Freedom Day.

Journalism’s purpose

A call for members of the media to return to their core mission of serving the truth and protecting vulnerable sectors marked the Mass that opened CPFW.

In his homily, Fr. Keith Amodia, SDB, reminded journalists to remain anchored in the truth and serve the public.

“The truth serves the human person,” Amodia said.

He urged journalists to reflect on what continues to motivate them to stay in the profession and whether they still carry the passion, values and ideals that first led them to journalism.

Amodia also said press freedom requires journalists to pursue the truth and stand up for the poor, defenseless and other vulnerable sectors.

He encouraged the media to hold institutions, including the government, the Church and civic groups, accountable through truth-telling while keeping channels of dialogue open. / DPC