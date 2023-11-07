Young Lethals 7-0 in UP alumni league

THE Young Lethals completed a clean sweep of its elimination round games in the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 2 after it squashed the Dosmil, 85-68, on Nov. 4, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Center gym along D. Jakosalem St., Cebu City.

Erik Perpetual tallied 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, as the Young Lethals finished the round with an immaculate 7-0 mark to nab the top seed heading to the quarterfinals this weekend.

Dosmil ended up with a 6-1 card and gained the second seed.

Meanwhile, defending champions Tatay Rudy’s crushed the U.P. Icons, 82-64, to finish the elims with a 5-2 record. Ryan Miro filled the stat sheet with his 25 points, four boards and three assists.

Last season’s runners-up, the Duggies walloped the Fresh Legs, 70-61, thanks to the dominant performance of Winston Panal, who logged in 30 points, 11 boards and five assists. More importantly, the win—the Duggies fourth in seven games—installed them as the fourth seed and will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the next round.

Lastly, the U.P. Legends clinched its third win with a 74-51 win over the Emmanuelites. Junie Alejandro had 16 points, five boards and three assists for the Legends.

The quarterfinal round will see the Young Lethals battle the Fresh Legs, the Dosmil taking on the Icons, Tatay Rudy’s facing off versus the Emmanuelites, and the Duggies facing off against the Legends. The top four seeds will have a twice-to-beat advantage.