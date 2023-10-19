Young Lethals go 5-0 in UP Cebu Alumni Hoops

THE Young Lethals moved up to 5-0 in the standings following its dominant 65-42 win over the Duggies in the University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 2 last Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Center gym, Cebu City.

Eric Perpetua was unstoppable for the Young Lethals as he compiled 29 points, four assists and three rebounds to push his team to the top of the standings.

Also staying undefeated in five games was Dosmil, which clobbered the U.P. Icons, 65-46. Jay Cramales led the way for Dosmil with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions Tatay Rudy’s won their third game in a row after besting the U.P. Legends, 65-56. Donald Guia hit several clutch shots down the stretch, including a three-pointer that put Tatay Rudy’s in front for good. He finished with 13 points, four boards and two assists.

Lastly, the Emmanuelites crushed the Fresh Legs, 71-46. Howell Villacrucis tallied 19 points, eight boards and two assists for the winners.