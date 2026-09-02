Young rider killed in collision with Ceres bus

A 19-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider was killed after her vehicle collided with a Ceres bus along the National Highway in Sitio Proper, Barangay Dayhagon, Medellin, Cebu, around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The victim was identified as Richell Bitoy Camay, 19, a resident of Barangay Dayhagon.

The bus was driven by Alfons Frasco Mandado, 46, a resident of Barangay Hagnaya, San Remigio, Cebu.

Based on the investigation by the Medellin Municipal Police Station, the bus was traveling southbound from the north, while Camay was traveling northbound from the south.

Police said the motorcycle reportedly crossed into the bus’s lane upon reaching the area, resulting in the collision.

The impact caused the motorcycle to skid, leaving an estimated 10-meter skid mark on the road. Camay sustained severe injuries.

Police said Camay had spent the night at her classmate’s house and was on her way home when the accident occurred.

She was immediately taken to the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo City but was declared dead on arrival by Dr. Allen Mae Tagilid.

Mandado voluntarily surrendered to the Medellin Municipal Police Station following the incident.

Police are preparing a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property against the bus driver.

Mandado will also undergo alcohol and drug testing in compliance with Republic Act 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs at the time of the incident. (AYB)