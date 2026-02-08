‘Young Sherlock’ trailer, key art out now

PRIME Video has released the official trailer and key art for “Young Sherlock,” an eight-episode mystery series that reimagines the early years of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes.

The series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a younger, rebellious Holmes and is directed by Guy Ritchie, who also serves as executive producer. “Young Sherlock” premieres March 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Set in Victorian England with storylines extending beyond Britain, the series follows a defiant teenage Sherlock as he becomes entangled in his first major murder investigation. His encounter with James Moriarty draws him into a wider conspiracy that threatens his freedom and sets the course for his future as the world’s most famous detective.

The narrative explores the formative years of Sherlock Holmes before his life at Baker Street, portraying an impulsive and unpolished version of the character whose intellect is already matched by danger and ambition.

Previously announced cast members include Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth.

Ritchie directs the first two episodes, while the series is created for television by showrunner Matthew Parkhill. Executive producers include Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton and Colin Wilson, with Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson serving as co-executive producers. Physical production is led by Motive Pictures. / PR