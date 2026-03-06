Young Sherlock uncovers the making of a genius

EVERYONE thinks they know Sherlock Holmes. He is the brilliant detective of Baker St., the master of deduction, the man who can read a stranger’s life story from a scuffed shoe or a fleck of ash. For more than a century, he has stood as literature’s enduring icon of logic, intellect and razor-sharp wit.

But what if the world’s greatest detective was not always so certain? What if, before the legend, there was a restless young man still discovering who he was and who he might become?

Directed by Guy Ritchie and created by writer-producer Matthew Parkhill, Young Sherlock stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock and Dónal Finn as the young James Moriarty. The series, set to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, reimagines the origin story of Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved character, shifting the spotlight from the cases that made him famous to the formative experiences that shaped him.

Instead of asking how Sherlock solves a mystery, the series asks how he became the man capable of solving them at all.

At the center of this retelling is a murder case that threatens the young Sherlock’s liberty — a high-stakes crucible that forces him to confront danger not as a detached observer, but as someone personally entangled in the consequences.

“A lot of people know what they expect from Sherlock Holmes,” says Fiennes Tiffin. “And we’ve got to give them just enough, but keep them hungry for more.”

Reckless years

Traditionally portrayed as fully formed and near-clinical in his detachment, the young Sherlock in this series leans into the uncertainty of youth.

Parkhill was drawn to the gaps in Sherlock’s backstory.

“I was fascinated by the question of what made Sherlock the man he is, of what his younger life might have been like,” he says.

He found inspiration in a line Conan Doyle once gave the detective: “You know, Watson, I don’t mind confessing to you that I have always had an idea that I would have made a highly efficient criminal.”

That single idea reframes everything.

“What if Sherlock had been a bit of a live wire, got into scrapes and trouble in his younger life?” Parkhill asks. “What if that’s, in part, what helps him understand the criminal mind so well?”

The result is a Sherlock who is intelligent but impulsive, principled yet still forming his worldview. The series suggests that proximity to danger — even to wrongdoing — may have sharpened his understanding of justice itself.

Moral compass forged

in conflict

Central to the story is Moriarty, who is not yet the criminal mastermind of legend but a formative presence in Sherlock’s youth.

If Sherlock is destined to become a moral compass, Moriarty emerges as his philosophical counterpoint.

“If Sherlock is held as this great moral compass of right and wrong, and Moriarty is the antithesis to that, then we see all of the influences that make Sherlock who he is,” Finn says.

By grounding the character in vulnerability and moral tension, Young Sherlock invites longtime fans and new viewers alike to witness the making of a legend — not at the height of his powers, but at the moment he begins to find them.

All eight episodes of Young Sherlock are available to watch on Prime Video. / PR S