Young suffers MCL sprain to miss at least 4 weeks

THE Atlanta Hawks received a sigh of relief after star guard Trae Young was diagnosed with a sprained right MCL, avoiding what initially appeared to be a serious knee injury.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Young will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Young sustained the injury during Atlanta’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, prompting immediate concern within the organization about potential ligament damage.

Upon further testing, an MRI and multiple medical evaluations confirmed there were no tears to his ACL or MCL, and he avoided major structural damage.

Through five games this season, the 25-year-old playmaker has averaged 17.8 points and 7.8 assists, shooting 37.1 percent from the field.

Atlanta is expected to lean on Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanović to help carry the offensive load in Young’s absence. / RSC