Your guide to the Sinulog 2026 weekend

With Cebu City bracing for an estimated five million devotees, revelers and tourists — according to a SunStar Cebu report — Sinulog 2026 is fast approaching and shaping up to be the grand spectacle it is known for.

The festivities officially began as early as Dec. 27, 2025 with Suroy Niño, followed by a series of pre-Sinulog activities including cultural shows, pageants, singing and dancing competitions and band performances.

Anchored on the theme “United in Faith and Love” and with dozens of activities spread across multiple venues, it can be easy to lose track of what happens when and where. Here is what we know so far about the Sinulog weekend from Jan. 16 to 18, based on the official schedule released by Sinulog Foundation Inc.

Jan. 16, Friday: Send-off and festival queen coronation

The day opens with a send-off Mass at 4 a.m. at the St. Joseph Parish and National Shrine in Mandaue City, followed by the Traslacion at 5 a.m., during which the image is transferred to the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine.

Novena Masses will continue throughout the day at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, scheduled as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 7 p.m.

By midmorning, festivities move into public spaces with the opening of Devotee City at 10 a.m. at Plaza Independencia, providing an area for pilgrims, especially those coming from outside the metro, to gather, pray and rest.

In the evening, a cultural show will be held at 6 p.m. at Fuente Osmeña Circle. Two major events follow at the Cebu City Sports Center, the Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 coronation night and the Sinulog Dance Crew Grand Showdown, both starting at 7:30 p.m.

The day concludes with evening activities at Plaza Independencia beginning at 9 p.m.

Jan. 17, Saturday: Processions and pageantry

Saturday is one of the most devotion-filled days of Sinulog, marked by activities on both land and water.

Devotee City remains open from 5 a.m. until midnight at Plaza Independencia. The seaborne procession of the miraculous image of the Santo Niño leads the day’s events, drawing thousands of devotees along Cebu’s waterways.

At 8 a.m., devotees take part in a short foot procession from Pier 1 to the Basilica. This is followed at 9 a.m. by a reenactment of historical events, including the planting of the cross and early baptisms.

The Solemn Procession of the Miraculous Image of the Santo Niño takes place at 1 p.m., while the day concludes with the Solemn Vespers Mass at 6 p.m., both at the Basilica.

In the evening, the Sinulog fireworks competition is scheduled at 7 p.m., with the venue still to be announced. Entertainment events at Fuente Osmeña Circle and Plaza Independencia continue through the night.

Jan. 18, Sunday: The grand finale

Sinulog Sunday is the heart of the celebration and its most anticipated day.

Devotional activities begin before dawn with the Mañanita Mass at 4 a.m. at the Basilica. At 6 a.m., the Pontifical Mass for Fiesta Day, led by Archbishop Alberto Uy, will be held from Pier 1 to the Basilica.

At 7 a.m., the Sinulog Concelebrated Fiesta Day Mass will take place at the Cebu City Sports Center, while regular Holy Masses continue at the Basilica from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m., filling Cebu’s streets with colorful costumes, rhythmic drum beats and choreographed devotion. The celebration culminates with the Sinulog 2026 Grand Finale at 6 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Evening entertainment events resume at Fuente Osmeña Circle and Plaza Independencia at 8 p.m.

Awarding ceremonies for the Street Dancing and Ritual Showdown will be held on a later date. Another key religious event is the Adlaw sa Hubo Mass on Jan. 23. Holy Masses will continue through the end of January. S