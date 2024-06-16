Youth brawl erupts in Liloan early Sunday

IN THE early hours of Sunday, June 16, 2024, another brawl involving young people erupted in Liloan town, drawing concern and attention from the community.

Footage of the incident was posted on the Facebook page "Taga Liloan Ka Kung?" showing a chaotic scene where participants engaged in a stone-throwing melee, with one young man being ganged up on and punched while another fell to the ground during the altercation.

The brawl reportedly took place near the Municipal Hall in Barangay Población, Liloan. Despite the public location and the presence of passersby, the participants appeared undeterred by any potential intervention.

The cause of the fight remains unclear, as the video did not capture the events leading up to the confrontation.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan police, said that no one has yet come forward to file a report or complaint at the station regarding the incident.

Gingoyon has directed his investigators to identify the young people involved and to determine the cause of the conflict.

He said that his officers patrol the area at night until early morning, but the youths seemed to avoid them during the incident. (AYB, JGS)