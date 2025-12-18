Youthful Ritchie Boy shocks Mighty Warriors

THE young Ritchie Boy Ballers proved they deserve to be in the star-studded Cebu City Christmas League after defeating the veteran-laden Mighty Warriors, 95-75, on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the City Sports Institute Gym in Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

Right from the start of the tiff, the Ritchie Boy Ballers, manned by some collegiate players from Cebu—quickly took control of the game, posting an early 29-17 lead in the first quarter and extending it to 46-35 at halftime.

Sharp-shooter Ricofer Sordilla knocked down eight three-pointers from beyond the arc en route to scoring 30 points to lead the Ritchie Boy Ballers, who registered their first win in three games.

Overall, coach Gary Cortes’ Ballers made 18 three-pointers. Kent Ivo Salarda and Aj Sabayan each hit three, while Neon Chavez added two.

For the Mighty Warriors, who fell to a 0-2 record, Jaybie Mantilla led the way with 21 points, while Joshua dela Cerna and Steven Ursal each scored 12 points.

"Hinaot pa unta nga sa sunod game ang consistency ma maintain, " said Earl Taborada, team manager of Ritchie Boy which will face Welec Trucking Services on Saturday. Hopefully, modaog ta Saturday.

"Kon sa edad lang, advantage ta sa stamina, pero di sab nato matag-an kay ang mga kontra gahi sab, sakto sa eksperiyensya, " he added. (JBM)