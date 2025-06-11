Youtuber Jessica Lee 'lechonera' for a day in Talisay

Having spent much of her life in the Philippines, she’s no stranger to Filipinos or our traditions and it shows in the care she puts into every episode. With well-researched content and a heart for cultural connection, she continues to earn love from Filipino fans across the country.

So what happens when a YouTuber takes on the heat and heart of being a lechonera? Jessica Lee found out the hard and sizzling way in her field day in Talisay City.

When Jessica Lee said she was going all in, she meant it — literally stepping into Marb’s Lechon slaughter area to witness a live pig being prepped for roasting. It was gritty and raw, but the YouTuber didn’t flinch (well a bit because who wouldn’t?). She asked all the right questions:

“So Kuya, how long have you been doing this?” She learned that many lechoneros have been in the business for 15 years or more. It’s a craft that demands skill and precision. Each pig costs around P14,000 to P15,000 and is ideally three, four months old to ensure tender, flavorful meat. Jessica even helped season the pig, sew it shut, baste it in patis (fish sauce), and haul it off to the next stop which is selling.

“Pila ka kilo imoha?” Jessica quickly picked up the local lingo used to engage customers. Wearing gloves and an apron, she learned how to chop portions — by the kilo or quarter — while memorizing the price list for each cut.

And, of course, no Talisay lechon stall is complete without free taste. Jessica noticed the generosity of the locals, who take pride in offering samples and striking up friendly banter.

Behind the counter, Jessica helped serve puso (hanging rice), prepared tables, and asked diners for their drink orders. But the job wasn’t all smiles and pork, she also saw how demanding customers could be. “Some can be a little rude,” the assistant told her. By the end of her shift, her hands were sore, but her respect for lechon workers had skyrocketed.

“The work is tough. I just got the hang of it but my hands already hurt,” she said.

“A lot of respect for lechoneros. If you want fresh lechon, Talisay is the place to be.”

"I really appreciate the whole lechon culture here and the way there are different lechon places that are owned by families, it's a very homey scene to look at."