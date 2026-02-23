‘YUKBO’ set on Feb. 25 at Plaza Independencia

SEVERAL Cebuano acts will headline “YUKBO: Ang Konsiyerto” on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Plaza Independencia in Cebu City.

The event marks the 40th anniversary of the 1986 People Power Revolution and is considered one of the country’s longest-running concert series.

Performers include Jewel Villaflores, Missing Filemon, Iping Amores, The Wonggoys, Rommel Tuico & The Brews and Ferdinand Aragon.

According to YUKBO founder Mel Libre, this year’s theme is “People Power: Protecting the Environment.” One highlight of the event is “Panagtagbo,” bringing together soldiers, students and members of civil society to revive the spirit of Edsa.

Also joining the lineup are Yo Emperado and GirlMonday (Negros Oriental), Hometown Kids (Surigao), Kent Charcos (Davao City), P-pop groups Belamour and ARZA, Nomer, Mr. Moustache and Artpression.

The program will be hosted by JiggyJ, Kuya Magik, Raph Chavez and New Zealand-based DJ FreeMel. / TRC