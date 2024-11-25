Yukimaru Modern Izakaya Japanese Restaurant wows Cebuanos with affordable and tasty Japanese dishes

Japanese cuisine has become a staple and a source of comfort and joy for Cebuanos. Its distinct flavors and emphasis on fresh ingredients stand out from other cuisines, making it a favorite for people of all ages.

Yukimaru Modern Izakaya, Cebu’s latest Japanese restaurant, is now the newest go-to spot in the metro, offering scrumptious and authentic Japanese dishes at an affordable price. On November 10, 2024, the restaurant held its grand opening and welcomed a throng of diners eager to experience its authentic yet budget-friendly offerings.