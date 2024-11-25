Yukimaru Modern Izakaya Japanese Restaurant wows Cebuanos with affordable and tasty Japanese dishes

Japanese cuisine has become a staple and a source of comfort and joy for Cebuanos. Its distinct flavors and emphasis on fresh ingredients stand out from other cuisines, making it a favorite for people of all ages.
Yukimaru Modern Izakaya, Cebu’s latest Japanese restaurant, is now the newest go-to spot in the metro, offering scrumptious and authentic Japanese dishes at an affordable price. On November 10, 2024, the restaurant held its grand opening and welcomed a throng of diners eager to experience its authentic yet budget-friendly offerings.
Since its soft opening, the restaurant has been trending across social media, gaining popularity for its unique and vibrant interior and its wide selection of Japanese dishes. From classic staples like ramen to signature creations such as Jumbo Ebi Fried, Wagyu Saikoro Steak, Sushi Overload, Sashimi, Donburi, and more, Yukimaru Modern Izakaya promises a bright and sumptuous dining experience for lovers of authentic Japanese cuisine.
The name Yukimaru reflects the warm ambiance and communal spirit central to izakaya culture in Japan, offering a rich selection of authentic dishes and a dedicated menu for alcoholic beverages. An izakaya is a traditional Japanese bar that serves small plates of food and alcoholic drinks for sharing, fostering a relaxed and convivial atmosphere.
Yohei Maruyama, one of the founders and managing partners of Yukimaru, along with his wife Manilyn Mar, shared how the restaurant came to fruition. They emphasized their aim to address the concerns of Japanese expatriates in Cebu, who often find Japanese restaurants here more expensive than in Japan.
“‘Cheap. Tasty. Fun.’ That’s what we wanted to offer,” Marayuma said. “We really wanted to introduce authentic Japanese food to every Cebuano. Yukimaru is for everyone because it’s very affordable. For Filipinos to understand and love Japanese culture, we, the Japanese people, should first offer affordable, authentic Japanese meals.”
Yukimaru is a collaborative venture between the Chibori Group and the Dotonbori Group, both renowned for their expertise in Japanese cuisine and their shared success with popular Japanese restaurants, including the former Chibori IT Park and Dotonbori Ramen. Designed by Zubu Associates Design, and led by Architect Buck Sia, the restaurant features a hip and youthful atmosphere, reflecting the sleek and dynamic energy of modern Japan.
Known for its standard of excellence and authenticity, Yukimaru stands out as a unique dining destination. Its modern interior design, featuring bright billboard signs reminiscent of Osaka’s bustling streets, has gained significant attention on social media. The restaurant offers not just authentic Japanese dishes but also a vibrant atmosphere that immerses diners in the lively spirit of modern Japan.
Additionally, the restaurant boasts five private rooms, perfect for large family or group gatherings.
Yukimaru Modern Izakaya Japanese Restaurant is open daily for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and for dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, it operates continuously from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. S