Yulo makes it to all-around finals

MANILA – Carlos Yulo gets three shots at landing a medal in the Paris Olympics men’s artistic gymnastics event at the end of the preliminary round for the all-around category held at Bercy Arena.

After the third subdivision early Sunday (PH time), Yulo, tagged as the likeliest to make a podium finish this year and give the Philippines its second Olympic gold, garnered a total of 83.631 points and finished eighth in the all-around category, well within the top 24 cutoff for the medal round.

As expected, Yulo qualified for the finals of his pet event, floor exercise, finishing second in the preliminary round with 14.766 points.

He was just 0.2 behind top finisher Jake Jarman of Great Britain.

Yulo got a second chance in the apparatus as he finished sixth in the preliminary round with 14.683 points.

He struggled in the parallel bars, another apparatus that could land him at the podium, finishing 19th with 14.533 points.

Only the top eight finishers per apparatus will enter the finals with a limit of two gymnasts per country.

Yulo missed the floor exercise finals in Tokyo 2020 but made the vault finals where he was 0.017 points short of a bronze medal.

While Yulo can steal the show from Jarman in the floor finals, the 24-year-old wunderkind might need to give four other Asian gymnasts a challenge to make the all-around podium.

China’s Zhang Boheng is the top seed in the all-around entering the final round after amassing 88.597 points, while the Japanese duo of Shinnosuke Oka and Daiki Hashimoto are second and third with 86.865 and 85.064 points, respectively.

Another Chinese gymnast, Xiao Ruoteng, is fourth with 84.898 points. / PNA