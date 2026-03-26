Yulo says he has no ill feelings toward parents

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo shared that while his relationship with his siblings is in a good place, reconciliation with his parents remains unresolved.

In an interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Yulo and his girlfriend Chloe San Jose said he maintains a strong bond with his siblings, Eldrew and Elaiza.

San Jose also revealed that she has been encouraging Yulo to reconnect with his family.

Yulo, however, acknowledged that his relationship with his parents has yet to fully heal. Still, he emphasized that he holds no resentment.

“I’ve done my part and tried to reach out. I don’t have anger in my heart. I’ve forgiven them,” he said.

He added that he continues to pray for his family and hopes for reconciliation in the future, though he recognizes it is not entirely within his control. / TRC S