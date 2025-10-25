Yulo strikes gold anew in world championships

GYMNAST star Carlos Yulo once again proved his world-class talent after capturing the gold medal in the vault event at the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

Yulo tallied a total of 14.866 points, edging out Artur Davtyan of Armenia (14.833) by a razor-thin margin to secure the third world title of his illustrious career. The 24-year-old gymnast previously reigned in the floor exercise in 2019 and in vault in 2021, further cementing his status as one of the sport’s elite.

Yulo snatched the gold medal despite battling a wrist injury, which forced him to limit his participation in this year’s tournament. Even so, he managed to bag a bronze medal in the floor exercise on Friday.

Yulo set the tone early with a spectacular first vault that scored 15.200, the highest among all finalists. He then posted 14.533 in his second attempt, enough to seize the top spot and withstand a late challenge from Davtyan, who fell just short of overtaking him.

Ukraine’s Nazar Chepurnyi rounded out the podium with 14.483 for the bronze.

Yulo’s latest triumph reinforces his reputation as one of the Philippines’ most decorated athletes and a strong contender heading into future international competitions, including the upcoming Olympic cycle. / RSC