Yulo vaults to 2nd gold

CARLOS Edriel Yulo topped the men’s artistic gymnastics vault event on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, to secure his second gold medal at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.

Yulo scored 14.599 points to beat Iran’s Mahdi Olfati (14.533) and Hong Kong’s Ka Ki Ng (14.116) at the Nagoya City General Gymnasium.

South Korea’s Kim Joeho placed fourth with 14.016 points, followed by Filipino Juancho Miguel Besana, who scored 13.783.

“I’m feeling good. Happy to be able to land both vaults. And despite the pain, I walked away with no major injuries. Thankful to the Lord that I was able to perform. Landing fifth in the finals is a good achievement for me,” said Besana.

“It’s a very tough competition having Olympians and future Olympians as well. The scores were for world class, Olympic class. And being able to go up against those gymnasts is a good challenge for me,” he added.

“It’s a wonderful thing that the Philippines got its two golds from gymnastics. So, hoping that the other sports will be able to rally behind us and bring more golds for the Philippines. It was great being able to compete against him and with him,” said Besana on Yulo’s victory.

Aside from Yulo’s two golds, the Philippines has one silver and four bronze medals, placing it 13th in the medal standings.

As of 4 p.m. Philippine time, China leads with 86 golds, 32 silvers and 20 bronzes, followed by Japan (22-36-40), South Korea (12-14-29), Kazakhstan (8-8-11), Uzbekistan (6-15-8), Iran (6-11-6), Thailand (6-6-8), Hong Kong (4-10-10), DPR Korea (4-3-3), Malaysia (4-1-5), Bahrain (3-2-0) and India (2-8-9). / PNA