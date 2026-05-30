Zack Tabudlo makes Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo is among those included in the latest Forbes “30 Under 30” list under the entertainment and sports categories.

The Forbes “30 Under 30” list is considered a symbol of “early excellence,” recognizing young individuals below the age of 30 who have already made a major impact in their industries.

The 24-year-old artist rose to fame through songs such as “Pano” and “Give Me Your Forever,” which went viral in 2021. He also became Spotify’s most-streamed Filipino artist in 2022.

Zack was first discovered after joining “The Voice Kids” in 2014.

Also included in the list are K-pop groups (G)I-DLE and NMIXX, as well as Filipina tennis star Alexandra Eala. / TRC S