Zafra proposes stricter security for pawnshops, jewelry stores

FOLLOWING the robbery incident at two jewelry stores in Cebu City, a local lawmaker is eyeing an ordinance mandating heightened security measures for pawnshops and jewelry stores.

City Councilor Phillip Zafra said there is a need to protect these establishments as these are often targeted by criminals.

Zafra said he will meet with jewelry store and pawnshop owners to discuss the implementation of security protocols.

The councilor revealed this information in an interview with SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary program “Beyond the Headlines” on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

The move came after six armed men robbed two jewelry stores - Macy’s Jewelry Store and DGC D’ Gold Chain Jewelry Store - last Aug. 8, making off with approximately P14 million worth of jewelry.

Zafra, who chairs the committee on peace and order, noticed the absence of a policy guiding standard security measures for jewelry stores and pawnshops.

The councilor also mentioned exploring the use of drone operators to enhance surveillance and security measures. He expressed concern about the efficiency of security agencies and stressed the importance of expediting case handling.

While acknowledging the local police force’s efforts in implementing visibility deployment programs, Zafra suggested the recent robbery might indicate a failure of intelligence or rapid criminal planning.

The Cebu City Police Office has identified four of the suspects as members of the Mindanao-based Parojinog robbery group.

Zafra said he aims to craft and propose his ordinance to prevent future incidents and ensure better protection for these high-risk businesses in Cebu City. / JBB