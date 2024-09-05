Zafra seeks to toughen CCTV ordinance

TO DETER crimes, Cebu City Council is seeking to amend and impose stricter measures on the existing city ordinance that mandates the installation, use, storage, and retrieval of video footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in various establishments.

The proposed amendments to City Ordinance 2381, authored by City Councilor Phillip Zafra, include expanding the scope and coverage, setting minimum specifications for installing CCTV cameras, and establishing guidelines on penalties and fines.

These changes were discussed during a public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Zafra, chairman of committee of peace and order, said the amendments aim to revise guidelines on the operation, storage, and access of video footage.

Amendments

Zafra’s proposal seeks to amend Sections 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 of City Ordinance 2381, as previously amended by Ordinances 2515 and 2509, which require the installation of CCTV cameras in business establishments, residential subdivisions, and condominiums.

The proposed amendments aim to enhance and standardize the specifications for CCTV cameras.

Section 2 of the proposed amendment requires CCTV cameras to meet a minimum standard of high-definition analog or at least a two-megapixel digital camera with audio-video streaming input and output capabilities and at least 15 frames per second recording and streaming. The footage must be stored on a hard disk drive with at least two terabytes of capacity, sufficient for 30 days of continuous recording.

At least four CCTV cameras are to be installed in areas of transaction or risk, with one camera facing the street or entrance of the establishment, and reasonable backup power must be provided.

The amendments mandate the installation of CCTV cameras in financial establishments, national chain stores with branches, retail establishments with an annual gross sale of P5 million or more, small businesses with an annual gross sale of P100,000 or more, shopping malls, and shopping centers.

Other establishments included are public and private hospitals, recreational establishments, airports, ports, terminals, schools, car dealerships, hotels, accommodations, and the entrances of residential subdivisions and condominiums.

Video footage must be stored for at least two weeks to 30 days to allow access during investigations of incidents or crimes. If no incident occurs, the footage may be deleted after this period.

In the event of an incident or crime, establishments must provide access to authorities for investigation purposes upon written request. Failure to comply may result in penalties and fines.

The amendments also require establishments to hire operators for the CCTV camera systems.

Violations of any provisions of the proposed amendments will result in administrative fines of P2,000 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for the third offense.

No business permit will be issued or renewed for establishments that do not comply with the proposed amendments.

The amendments also penalize unauthorized publishing and airing of video footage from CCTV cameras.

Suggestions

During the public hearing, a legal officer from the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) asked for clarification on whether the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras applies to all establishments as a condition for business permit issuance.

The BPLO also sought clarification on who would authorize the airing or publishing of video footage—whether the owner or authorities—and whether access to footage includes only criminal incidents and not civil cases.

The BPLO suggested raising the exemption threshold for small businesses from those with annual gross sales of P100,000 to those with less than P500,000, citing financial constraints on the installation and maintenance of CCTV systems.

However, Councilors Rey Gealon and Joel Garganera recommended reviewing the P500,000 threshold, citing reports of businesses under-declaring their sales.

Zafra reiterated that mandatory CCTV installation has been in place since the passage of City Ordinance 2381 in 2014.

However, he noted that a recent memorandum from the Department of the Interior and Local Government mandates enhancements to CCTV camera specifications, with a three-year period for compliance.

Councilor Franklyn Ong said there is a need to specify which agency—barangay, BPLO, or police—will oversee compliance with the ordinance.

He also noted that clarification is needed on whether the obligation to install CCTV systems falls on building owners or renters.

Zafra acknowledged all suggestions and comments, which will be considered during the second reading of the proposed amendments. / EHP