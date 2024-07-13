Zafra to palaro delegates: Report noise issues

CEBU City Councilor Phillip Zafra has encouraged delegates of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 to promptly report any public nuisances in their billeting quarters to the enforcement team stationed there.

SunStar Cebu asked Councilor Zafra, who also heads the council’s committee on peace and order, for his response to online reports stating that delegates were disturbed by loud noises from passing vehicles.

“I suggest that they approach our police officers deployed in their billeting schools. They may also text or call me,” Zafra told SunStar Cebu in a text message on Saturday, July 13.

A netizen who commented on SunStar Cebu’s post on Saturday morning said that while they appreciate the effort of the government to ensure that the Palaro event is smooth, there are some residents who “will oppose.”

“Kapoy mi kaayo gikan sa among duwa. Ang mga bata intawon nimata ganiha ug sayo nya ugma sad mumatag early para sa games, pero nganong need man sa mga motor mubomba/magpalaburot sa mga pipes ninyo?” reads a portion of the comment.

(We are very tired from our game. The children even woke up early this morning and will do the same tomorrow for the games, but why do the motorcycles need to throttle hard?)

“Kahibaw man unta nga school zone ug naay mga delegates nga nagstay... Please if muagi mo sa schools, pwede mo mumenor?” it added.

(They should have known that it’s a school zone and there are delegates staying... Please, if you pass by the schools, can you slow down?)

The online post, however, did not specify which billeting school reportedly experienced loud noises.

Zafra said that as of Saturday, they had not received any reports regarding the matter.

Zafra said the police, barangay tanods and other force multipliers are deployed and stationed in every billeting school.

“They are there in order to help preserve public order and safety,” he said, noting they are present 24/7.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024, held in Cebu City, is ongoing, with the closing ceremony set on July 16.

This year’s Palarong Pambansa gathered around 13,000 delegates from student-athletes, coaches, officials and chaperones/ They are billeted in around 20 schools in Cebu City. / JPS