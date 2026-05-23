Zaijian Jaranilla seen again with the Atayde family amid dating rumors

ZAIJIAN Jaranilla was once again spotted attending a special occasion with the Atayde family.

This happened during the 55th birthday celebration of Sylvia Sanchez, as seen in Sanchez’s social media post on May 19, 2026.

The former child star is currently being linked to Sanchez’s youngest daughter, Gela Atayde. The two were rumored to have become close while working together in the ABS-CBN teleseryes “Senior High” and “High Street.”

Last March, Jaranilla also attended the wedding anniversary celebration of Sylvia and Art Atayde. However, when asked about the real score between him and Gela, Jaranilla simply answered: “Secret!” / TRC S