Zambales, Long Point lift DMCI Mining output

DMCI Mining Corp., a subsidiary of DMCI Holdings, posted record nickel ore output in 2025 as higher production from its Zambales operations and the start of initial mining at Long Point lifted volumes.

The company said nickel ore production rose 33 percent year on year to two million wet metric tons (WMT), while shipments climbed 31 percent to 1.9 million WMT, marking its second-highest shipment level on record.

Average benchmark Philippine FOB laterite nickel prices for a 1.5 percent grade increased 26 percent during the year, supporting earnings prospects amid improving industry conditions.

DMCI Mining said rehabilitation work at its Berong Nickel site in Palawan has exceeded targets under its approved mine rehabilitation plan, reinforcing the group’s focus on responsible and sustainable mining practices.