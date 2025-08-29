Zambo ends Cebu's run

AFTER an impressive five-game winning streak, the Cebu Greats suffered a heartbreaking 74-70 loss to Zamboanga Sikat in the ongoing Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Season 2025 at the Cuneta Astrodome on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Despite the setback, the Cebu Greats still remain in the top 10 and currently hold a play-in spot with a 10-16 record.

Close behind them are the Sarangani Marlins and Imus Brotherhood, both holding 9-15 records and sitting at 12th and 13th place, respectively.

The early exit of Paul Desiderio from the floor after experiencing numbness in his thigh affected coach Junthy Valenzuela’s rotation.

Desiderio, a three-time Best Player of the Game awardee during their five-game win streak, only played for three minutes and 52 seconds in the first quarter.

Things got bleaker for Cebu when leading scorer Jun Manzo also experienced pain in his legs when his presence was badly needed during the final moments of the game.

Head coach Valenzuela, however, still praised his players’ energy and determination despite the loss.

“Kulang kaayo mi sa rotation pagka injury ni Paul, pero grabe og puso ang mga bata para i-tawid unta ang game pero short mi sa rotation ug sa experience (We were really short on rotation after Paul’s injury, but the guys showed so much heart trying to carry the game. Unfortunately, we just lacked rotation and experience),” said Valenzuela.

The Cebu Greats started strong, posting an 11-point lead in the first quarter, 18-7. But Zamboanga Sikat caught up, and the lead shifted back and forth in the second quarter.

The last time Cebu held the lead was at 67-65 with 2:29 left in the game, courtesy of free throws by Mark Meneses.

A layup by Roi Sumang and a three-pointer from Carl Bryan Cruz gave Zamboanga a 70-67 advantage.

With 33 seconds left, the Cebu Greats still had a chance after a layup by Manzo cut the deficit to 70-72, but a pull-up jump shot by Sumang snuffed the Cebuanos’ hopes out.

“Masakit sa amin yun kasi ginawa namin lahat para makuha yung panalo. Medyo lumabo yung top 8, pero in contention pa din sa play-in; top 10 pa din (It really hurts because we gave everything to get the win. The top 8 is now harder to reach, but we’re still in contention for the play-in; still in the top 10),” said Cebu Greats team manager Jhon Santos.

The Cebu Greats will face the Pangasinan Heatwaves (16-7), who are currently in sixth place in the North Division, in their next assignment

on Sept. 8.

It’s still uncertain if big man JR Quiñahan, who has not played for the Cebu Greats for quite some time because of injury, will be back in action for the upcoming game. Santos revealed that Quiñahan has completed his knee treatment.

“He just finished his treatment. It still depends on when he can get back into shape,” added Santos.

Valenzuela also said they’ll know by Monday whether Quiñahan can return to team practice.

Manzo led Cebu with 20 points, while Mac Tallo added 11 and three assists.

For Zamboanga, John Paul Cauilan finished with 20 points, including six three-pointers, and Abdul Sawat registered 16. / JBM