Zamboangueño-Cebuano artist drops new anthem for Cebu, 'Mango Avenue'

“I came from different places,” he said, “and that’s why I carry many stories with me,” Datu said in a SunStar Lifestyle interview, noting that he grew up in different parts of the country, including Zamboanga, Cebu, Iloilo and Isabela.

It took a single street in Cebu, however, for him to begin embracing all the places that make up who he is as an artist. No longer a tug-of-war between where he belonged, it became a realization that he never had to choose.

This time, he does not yet have all the answers about who he is completely, but there is a sense of lucidness in the stories he wants to tell first. “It’s true that I am still in search of identity,” he said. His search led him back to the chaos of his youth with his newest release, “Mango Avenue.”

“I think the best songs come from embracing where you come from, who you are, and what you want to do,” said Datu.

Framed in VHS-like nostalgia, the track feels like flipping through fragments of memory shared across generations — from us to our parents and from our parents to those who came before them. Because who doesn’t have a story to tell about this iconic and historic street of Cebu?

Hyperlocal theme

“Mango,” officially known as General Maxilom Ave., carries a story shaped by time and change. Once lined with mango trees, the street earned a name that locals continue to hold onto, even decades after it was officially renamed. It is a token of how places evolve but are never fully detached from what they once were.

“This is a song about learning to live with change,” Datu said. “It’s about carrying your past with you — not as a burden, but as something that shapes how you move forward.”

He spent most of his college years around the area, with his school just nearby. Years later, in 2019, he found himself passing through Mango again. “I remember being in a car when I felt this wave of emotion. It had been a long time since I’d been back,” he recalled.

As he drove along the familiar stretch, the rise and fall of the street seemed to shape a melody, giving it a natural curve, as if the place itself was guiding the song. The words “Mango, Mango Avenue” looped in his head almost instinctively.

With no phone at the time, he held onto the melody as best as he could, repeating it to himself throughout the ride. When he finally got home, he recorded it with a basic guitar before it slipped away.

Production

Released on April 10, 2026, “Mango Avenue” is what the artist describes as a deeply confessional track that blends city pop, funk, and soul into a textured meditation on memory, identity, and change.

“I want people to appreciate Mango more,” Datu said. “People associate it with being a red-light district, but it wasn’t always that way.”

In the days leading up to the release, Datu returned to the street that inspired it all — walking through familiar corners, filming well-known spots like the old Fooda building, now occupied by a different market, and capturing small details only regulars would recognize: the distinct scent of certain areas and the shifting personalities of the street from day to night.

For many of his followers, these glimpses sparked an immediate wave of reminiscence.

That nostalgia carries over to the production. Built on his signature “vocal orchestra” approach, Datu constructs the track entirely from his own voice, stacking deep bass tones and airy harmonies into a sound that feels both intimate and full-bodied.

With a subtle nod to a “wall of sound” aesthetic, the track leans into dense, immersive production to create a full, almost orchestral effect. Instead of leaving space, each element overlaps and swells, surrounding the listener in a wash of sound.

If one thinks about it, the production mirrors the way memories surface. Not in isolation, but all at once, impossible to separate.

“I actually plan to release another version of this song to bring the ‘wall of sound’ effect more to the forefront,” Datu shared, noting that the alternate version will allow listeners to fully experience the depth and weight of its sonic landscape.

Beyond its introspective core, the song also carries the pulse of Mango Avenue’s nightlife. Beneath the emotional weight is a groove shaped by city pop and funk influences that make you want to dance.

It transports listeners to late nights, crowded spaces, and fleeting moments of memories that aren’t meant to last. “It’s not only limited to a single person though,” said Datu. It’s also about the energy of a place where people come to stay out, let go, and feel something.

The track was produced by Angelo Neal Salud, also known as Anj, who has collaborated with artists like SHANNi and Minaw, among others.

“The song has an authentic ’80s sound that will surely give you nostalgia,” Anj said.

The song builds toward a whistle-note finale, which the artist describes as a moment of acceptance.

“I remember when I first recorded the song in 2019, I went through my journals,” he recalled. “One line stayed with me: ‘On a Wednesday evening, everything turned to nothing. Love isn’t something you let go of or get too attached to. It’s something you keep in a box, somewhere safe, and return to when you need comfort.’” Some of these reflections would later find their way into the final lyrics of the song.

Datu is currently making radio guest appearances to promote the track after a music listening party at Filla Killa in Atua Midtown prior to the official launch. He was surrounded by friends and regulars when he held the release event for “Crowded Places” last year. After this, Datu plans to work on a new song, this time exploring another regional experience.

“Mango Avenue” is now streaming across all major platforms. S