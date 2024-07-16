Zambo’s Constantino pocket billiards title No. 2

Newly-crowned Palarong Pambansa 8-ball billiards queen Rhaki Roj Constantino of Zamboanga Peninsula duplicated her gold-medal winning performance to claim the 9-ball title on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the Il Corso Mall.

Constantino, who won the 8-ball gold medal on Sunday, scored a 6-1 victory against Precious Awa of Bicol Region to clinch the 9-ball championship.

Constantino revealed that she faced challenges during practice, struggling with her shots. As a result, every ball became crucial for her.

“Isa po sa hardships ko, pag tumitira po talaga, lahat importante kada bola,” Constantino shared.

Rhaki Constantino dominated the first three racks for an early 3-0 lead. Awa managed to sink the 9th ball in the subsequent frame, reducing the margin to two points.

Showcasing her brilliant moves, Constantino widened her lead, 5-1.

In a show of compassion, Rhaki refrained from shooting the No. 9 ball in the seventh rack, leaving an opportunity for Awa to stage a comeback.

Rhaki Constantino ultimately took the ninth rack to secure the gold.

Supporters, families, friends, coaches, and even Constantino’s opponent were astonished by her exceptional skills.

Despite the challenges she faced, Rhaki Constantino’s journey to the girls’ 9-ball billiards crown was not a burden but a testament to her resilience.