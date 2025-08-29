Zamora eyes 7th KO win

IT WILL be a clash of unbeaten prospects when Elmar Zamora battles Siseko Teyisi for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental light-flyweight title on Sept. 28, 2025, at the Orient Theatre in East London, South Africa.

Zamora is a 26-year-old hard-hitter who is gunning for his seventh straight knockout victory.

His only two wins that didn’t end in knockouts came against Justin Espejo and Carl Basil.

Zamora has fought his last five bouts Thailand, where he knocked out all his Thai opponents. He is coming off an opening-round technical knockout of Thai veteran Adisak Ketpiam last February.

Teyisi, however, is expected to be Zamora’s toughest opponent to date.

Teyisi is the reigning Boxing South Africa (BSA) South African light-flyweight champion. He won the belt with a seventh-round knockout of Mfanuvele Ntuli in 2024 and successfully defended it with a unanimous decision over Abongile Jacobs earlier this year.

The winner of the regional belt is expected to break into the IBF world rankings.

Zamora is 10-0 with eight knockouts, while Teyisi is 7-0 with six knockouts. / EKA