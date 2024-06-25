Zapatera makes extra preparations to house Barmm athletes

BARANGAY Zapatera is putting in full efforts to ensure that delegates from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) are well-accommodated for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Zapatera Elementary and National High School, which are among the 20 billeting quarters for the different regions, secured 97 rooms that will be used for an expected number of 600+ delegates to arrive from Barmm.

Zapatera National High School principal Ma. Elgie R. Englis said the teachers of Zapatera, who were allotted a one-month break, were asked to assist in cleaning the rooms starting Tuesday, June 25, until Friday, June 28, 2024.

While the rooms are yet to be cleaned, the school managed to repaint its benches, rooms, and other facilities to ensure that all public utilities feel comfortable.

"Gi-make sure pud nato nga comfortable ang mga delegates, so we are also focusing on cleaning the comfort rooms, kay lisud kaayo sa delegates," said Englis.

They also bought 500 extra chairs and tables, along with additional electric fans for ventilation.

"Ang atong beds, provided na sila. Each region nga mu-participate sa Palarong Pambansa, na'ay i-provide nga 705 bedrolls, ug bed sheets, including blankets and pillows. We are also provided with two water dispensers nga pwede nato mabutang sa gym. Gikan na sa atong Cebu City,” Englis added.

Looking forward to meeting the Barmm delegates, the school repainted their covered court, matching the colors of the guest region's logo.

The location of the Green Mosque, near the school, was a factor considered in choosing the Zapatera schools as the host for the Barmm region.

Upon the arrival of the delegates, the school will host a welcome party on July 4, preparing performances that are of high consideration to the guests's cultures.

The guests will be expected to stay for two weeks, until the end of Palarong Pambansa 2024. (Juvffe Almendras/UP Cebu intern and Althea Penetrante/UP Tacloban intern)