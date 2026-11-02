Zara Larsson wears halo-halo-inspired makeup in Manila concert

SWEDISH singer Zara Larsson brought a Filipino-inspired touch to her “Midnight Sun” concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Her makeup artist, Sophia Sinot, shared a closer look at Zara’s eye makeup, which drew inspiration from the colorful layers and flavors of halo-halo.

“Halo-halo-inspired makeup on my girl Zara Larsson for the Philippines,” Sinot wrote on Instagram.

After the show, Zara thanked her Filipino fans with a TikTok video of herself inside a jeepney decorated with her concert-themed designs, captioned “Salamat Manila!”

She also picked up a Filipino expression, writing “Bakla” after learning the word from a fan. / JAT