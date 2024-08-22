Zaragosa clinches girls’ 13-15 diadem

MANILA – Precious Zaragosa came up with crucial shots on the back nine to finish with a 73 and claim the girls’ 13-15 title in the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series 5 at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac on Thursday.

She had a total of 221 over 54 holes, winning by eight strokes over Mona Sarines (229).

Mona’s twin sister Lisa, a two-leg winner, placed third with 233 after a 77.

“My putting was bad on the front nine, with three-putts, while Mona kept sinking hers,” said the 13-year-old Zaragosa, a student at Learning Links Academy.

She was also inspired by her father, Boyet, who followed her during the last nine holes.

“Big thanks to my dad because when he watched at the back nine, I started making birdies,” said Zaragosa, who also triumphed at Splendido Taal last May.

Meanwhile, Jakob Taruc finished with a round of 77 for a total of 225 to capture the boys title over John Paul Agustin, Jr., who closed with a 79 for a 235.

Zianbeau Edoc was third with a 248 after an 84.

“I tried to play it safe in the first few holes, but it backfired. Then I got a bit over-confident and before I knew it, Paul (Agustin) almost caught up with me,“ said the 14-year-old Taruc, coming off a victory at Riviera. / PNA