Cebu

Zark’s 3x3 Cebu leg this March

Zark's 3x3 Cebu leg this March
Basketball (File Photo)

Exciting 3x3 basketball action is on tap for next month as the Zark’s Burger 3x3 Cebu leg gets underway on March 23 and 24, 2024 at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

The competition will have four categories: 12 under, 14 under, 16 under, and 18 under. The champions of each division will bag the P10,000 cash prize and will earn spots in the national finals, where a whopping P50,000 will be awarded to the winning squads.

Interested parties can acquire copies of the registration form at Zark’s Burgers Ayala Center Cebu and Zark’s Burgers SM Seaside.

