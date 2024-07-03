Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks share love, faith journey on Toni Talks

IN their recent appearance on Toni Gonzaga’s YouTube talk show, Toni Talks, Zeinab Harake, and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. discussed their love story, the current state of their relationship, and how they prioritized God as the foundation of their relationship.

Love Blossoms

Harake, a single mother to Lucas and Zebbiana, said that when she met Parks, she had been single for more than a year following her breakup with Skusta Clee in April 2022. Meanwhile, Parks had been single for about three years.

Harake, a Lebanese-Filipino model, actress, and Internet content creator, met Parks, a Filipino-American professional basketball player, on February 25, 2023, through a mutual friend.

Parks admitted he knew nothing about Harake before they met, despite her large online following. Despite Parks being scheduled to leave for Japan on March 2, 2023, they managed to go on three dates in just a week, even though Harake had not initially expected much from their connection.

Faith in Action

The couple has emphasized God as the “foundation” of their relationship.

Harake attributed Parks’ maturity, influenced by his parents' divorce when he was eight, to his faith in God. Parks said that he did not use his parents' breakup as an excuse for inappropriate behavior.

Parks, who has been attending church since his teenage years, even gifted Harake a Bible for her birthday and installed a Bible app on her phone.

Parks said he puts God “first” in his life, citing Proverbs 16:9 as his guiding principle.

Family Fulfillment

The couple has presented themselves as complete and fulfilled, especially with their children. Harake sees in Parks a “partner” who takes on the roles of disciplinarian and communicator with their children.

Upon meeting the children six months into the relationship, Parks felt even more complete, stating, “I feel accepted.”

Parks expressed immense gratitude upon learning about Harake's children, noting that he has desired a family since his youth and now considers himself to have an "instant family," attributing it to God's sovereign plans.

Love's Teachings

They concluded the interview by sharing their insights on the best lessons they have learned about love.

Parks emphasized, “Love is truly unselfish. You should prioritize your partner and, in this situation, the children as well.”

Harake added, “You should really think about your family. It's not just about loving each other every day. What's most important is commitment. Commitment comes first before love.” (Ryan Monungolh, Holy Name University Comm Intern)