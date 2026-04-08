Zendaya addresses marriage rumors

ZENDAYA has addressed rumors about her relationship with Tom Holland in an interview on Modern Love, a podcast by The New York Times.

She acknowledged fans’ strong interest in their relationship but emphasized the importance of maintaining personal boundaries.

“I hear it, but I also have my own little boundaries of what I like to bring up and talk about,” she said.

Speculation intensified in March after stylist Law Roach claimed in an interview that the couple had already married.

Zendaya and Holland first worked together on “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and confirmed their relationship in 2021. (NPG)