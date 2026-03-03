Zendaya, Holland married, stylist says

ZENDAYA and Tom Holland are reportedly married, according to a remark made by her longtime stylist Law Roach.

During an interview at the 2026 Actors Awards, Roach appeared to let the news slip, teasing that the wedding “has already happened.”

Representatives for the couple have yet to issue official statements, but the comment sparked widespread speculation.

The pair met in 2016 on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and began dating in 2021. They have largely kept their relationship private.

Reports of a possible marriage follow engagement rumors in late 2024 and Zendaya’s appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes wearing a prominent ring. The two are next set to share the screen in "The Odyssey," directed by Christopher Nolan and slated for release in July. (JMT)