Zendaya revives iconic dress worn by Whitney Houston

ZENDAYA turned heads at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles by wearing a white dress with notable pop culture history.

The off-the-shoulder mini dress was originally worn by Whitney Houston during a 1986 album promotional shoot that later appeared on the cover of Time.

Years later, the same design appeared on Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in the 2008 film "Sex and the City."

The dress was created by Ohio designer Eugene Stutzman. It features sculpted ruching along one side, a thigh-high slit and large hibiscus petals brushed with gold-leaf paint.

When Houston first wore the piece, it featured two flowers, but costume designer Patricia Field later reduced it to one bloom to reflect Carrie Bradshaw’s signature floral accessory.

For her modern take, Zendaya paired the vintage-inspired look with white pumps reminiscent of Carrie’s famous Manolo Blahnik heels and accessorized with a gold Cartier Love bracelet. (AYP)