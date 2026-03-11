Zendaya turns heads at Paris Fashion Week amid marriage rumors with Holland

Actress Zendaya appeared at Paris Fashion Week on March 10, stepping out near the Louvre Museum before attending the Louis Vuitton runway show.

The “Euphoria” star wore an all-white outfit featuring a button-down shirt with a pointed collar and a high-low skirt, paired with black pumps and a belt. She also debuted a curly bob hairstyle while seated front row at the show.

Her appearance came amid speculation about her relationship with actor Tom Holland, following remarks by stylist Law Roach suggesting the couple may have privately married.

Zendaya and Holland, who became engaged in 2024, have not publicly confirmed the reports.

During the outing, Zendaya was seen wearing several rings, including a gold band on her left ring finger, which drew attention from observers at the event. / AYP S