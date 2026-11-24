As it approaches its 50th anniversary, Zenith United Electric Corporation has expanded beyond Luzon with the opening of its first showroom and retail branch in the Visayas.
Located at the ZGC Building along A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City, the new showroom brings Zenith’s electrical, lighting, and ventilation solutions within easier reach of customers across Cebu and the wider Visayas region.
The facility was inaugurated on Nov. 16, 2026, led by Chief Executive Officer Brian G. Calubad, together with company executives, members, industry partners, and guests.
“This expansion has always been about our customers. “By establishing a presence in Cebu, we can provide faster support, easier access to products, and stronger collaboration with our partners throughout the Visayas.” said Calubad.
What’s in store
More than a traditional showroom, the facility serves as a solutions experience center where customers can interact with products through live demonstrations, explore integrated electrical, lighting, and ventilation solutions, and receive expert technical guidance from Zenith’s technical specialists and engineers.
The showroom is designed to provide a hands-on experience, allowing homeowners, architects, engineers, contractors, and project developers to see products in real-world applications and better understand how they can enhance efficiency, safety, functionality, and aesthetics. Visitors can compare different solutions, gain valuable insights on product selection, and discuss project-specific requirements with experienced professional.
Zenith through the years
Founded in 1977 as a small electrical supply store in Manila’s Chinatown, Zenith United has grown into one of the Philippines’ leading suppliers of electrical , lighting and ventilation solutions. Its products and services span low-voltage solutions, cables and cable management, ventilation, lighting, lightning protection and technical support.
The Cebu customer experience center marks a major milestone in the company’s growth strategy. It extends Zenith’s mix of world-class products, technical expertise, and dependable service to one of the country’s fastest-developing regions.
Powering Cebu with nearly five decades of experience
For nearly five decades, Zenith United Electric Corporation has been a driving force behind safe, reliable electrical and industrial partner across the Philippines. Expanding its footprint from Luzon into the Visayas marks a bold new chapter—one built on bringing certified global technology, rapid local access, and deep technical mastery directly to regional builders. By pairing an interactive showroom experience with dedicated engineering support, Zenith is uniquely positioned to fuel the next wave of residential, commercial, and industrial growth across the south.
Located at the ZGC Building, 912 A.S. Fortuna Street, Mandaue City, the Zenith United Electric Cebu Customer Experience Center is now open to partners and customers throughout Cebu and the Visayas. Blending live system demonstrations with expert consultation, the facility reflects Zenith’s lasting commitment to powering progress—helping businesses and communities create safer, smarter, and higher-performing spaces for decades to come. (Sponsored Content)