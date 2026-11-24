As it approaches its 50th anniversary, Zenith United Electric Corporation has expanded beyond Luzon with the opening of its first showroom and retail branch in the Visayas.

Located at the ZGC Building along A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City, the new showroom brings Zenith’s electrical, lighting, and ventilation solutions within easier reach of customers across Cebu and the wider Visayas region.

The facility was inaugurated on Nov. 16, 2026, led by Chief Executive Officer Brian G. Calubad, together with company executives, members, industry partners, and guests.

“This expansion has always been about our customers. “By establishing a presence in Cebu, we can provide faster support, easier access to products, and stronger collaboration with our partners throughout the Visayas.” said Calubad.

What’s in store