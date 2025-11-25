Zero casualties reported as ‘Verbena’ moves out of Cebu

CEBU Province recorded zero casualties as Tropical Depression Verbena traversed outside the region, according to Dennis Pastor, head of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Pastor said Verbena made landfall in Talisay City at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm caused flooding in parts of southwestern Cebu, particularly in the municipalities of Ronda, Dumanjug, and Barili, but water levels are currently subsiding.

“None. This is the best response -- zero casualties,” Pastor said when asked about any reported casualties.

He credited the positive outcome to the full cooperation of residents and local governments, who promptly followed preemptive evacuation advisories.

“I hope this continues na we have this alert status, kanang cooperation sa mga LGUs advisory, non-complacent (I hope this continues. We have this alert status, and everyone obeyed the LGU advisories. No complacency),” he added.

Meanwhile, Carcar City also experienced flooding after a spillway overflowed, but water has receded and roads are now passable.

Pastor said local DRRM offices remain on standby and continue responding, while the PDRRMC has deployed teams to Dumanjug, Barili, and Carcar City to assist affected communities. (CDF)