Zero fatalities in Borbon after Tino

THE Municipality of Borbon reported zero fatalities during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, with 70 evacuation centers opened across the town at the height of the storm.

Borbon Vice Mayor Brino Sepulveda, in a message to SunStar Cebu, said proactive evacuation efforts helped ensure the safety of residents.

An initial report on Thursday, November 6, 2025, showed that only one person was injured after being struck by a fallen tree.

Sepulveda added that no major flooding was recorded in any part of the town.

However, a house in Don Gregorio Antigua was destroyed after a landslide buried it beneath large rocks and fallen trees.

As of Thursday, the local government continues to assess the extent of the damage, coordinating with barangay officials to identify damaged and destroyed homes.

Power and communication lines remain down in several areas, making it difficult for some residents to contact their families. (DPC)