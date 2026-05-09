Zhu defeats Abne, earns shot at IBF champion Taduran

DIANXING Zhu had his hand raised following 12 grueling rounds of all-out action after defeating hometown bet Ian Abne by unanimous decision in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight world title eliminator in the main event of Chao Sy International Promotions' "Fist of Fury X - The Eliminator" on May 9, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Abne and Zhu stood toe-to-toe and exchanged heavy blows to the delight of the fans.

Zhu had a huge break after scoring a knockdown in the sixth round.

Zhu once again dropped Abne in the eighth round with a right straight.

Abne showed a ton of heart and refused to quit.

He continued to trade blows with Zhu up until the final bell.

All three judges scored the bout for Zhu with scores of 115-111, 115-112, and 116-110.

Zhu now becomes the mandatory challenger of IBF minimumweight king Pedro Taduran, who was in attendance to witness the bout. (EKA)