Zhu targets knockout win against Abne in Cebu showdown

POWER puncher Dianxing Zhu is aiming for another knockout when he faces hometown boxer Ian Abne in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight world title eliminator on May 9, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The fight will headline Chao Sy Promotions’ “Fist of Fury X - The Eliminator.”

Zhu, a 29-year-old boxer from China, is known for his strong punches and exciting style. Most of his wins have ended early, with 14 knockouts in 16 victories. Ten of those stoppages came within the first four rounds.

“No question about that,” Zhu said when asked if he wants a knockout win. “Filipino boxers love a fight and they bring the fire, and I’m going to give it right back at them.”

Zhu has also done well against Filipino fighters, stopping four of his five opponents from the Philippines. Richard Garde was the only one to go the distance with him.

Even though he will be fighting in Abne’s hometown, Zhu is confident he can win.

“I’m 100-percent confident,” Zhu said. “Together, let’s put on a spectacular fight for all the fans.”

The winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran, who is expected to attend the event as a special guest. Taduran recently defended his title with a seventh-round knockout of Gustavo Perez in the United States.

Zhu is currently ranked No. 3 by the IBF, while Abne is No. 4. Zhu is coming off a second-round stoppage win over Cebuano boxer John Kevien Jimenez in South Korea last October 2025.

Abne, 26, remains unbeaten with a 12-0-2 record. He is known for his speed, quick punches, and smart boxing style. He has four wins by knockout.

His most recent fight ended in a technical draw after the referee stopped the match in the fourth round because opponent Rento Miyazawa suffered a bloody nose from an accidental headbutt. Abne was ahead on two of the three scorecards when the fight was stopped.

Also set for the undercard, John Paul Gabunilas will face Ramil Roda in a PBF super-flyweight bout, while Jemuel Aranas takes on Jeric Noynay for the WBF Silver flyweight title. / EKA