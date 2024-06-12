ZLREJ 2010 crushes ZeroNine in Shaba

ZLREJ Trading & Construction-2010 found its groove in the fourth period to take down the ZeroNine-2009, 59-43, in Division B of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 basketball tournament on June 9, 2024 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The game was close for most of the match, with Batch 2010 leading by only four, 45-41, heading to the last five minutes. However, it was then that Batch 2010 found its second wind and uncorked a 14-2 endgame run to capture the victory and improve to 2-1.

Crafty guard Gabe Branzuela had 23 points and nine rebounds, while Jasper Diaz tallied 18 markers and 13 boards for the winning team.

In other games, the Subtero-2006 defeated the Insular Square-2005 to even its record up to 1-1. Batch 2005 got off to a fantastic start, as they led by as many as 13 points, 29-16. However, Batch 2006 hung in there and grabbed the upper hand, 59-54, heading to the final canto.

Batch 2006 amped up its defense and held its opponents to a mere six points in the last 10 minutes to secure the win. Jan Galo scored 28 points, grabbed four rebounds, and made five steals, leading Batch 2006 to victory. Luis Yu chipped in 15 markers.

Lastly, the ‘04 The Win-2004 climbed to 2-0 with a 65-62 win over the Radius One-2007. Franco Te spearheaded Batch 2004’s attack with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists, while Ervin Lopena had 14 points, 11 boards, and four dimes. Christopher Consunji chipped in 11. / JNP